512 North Washington Street

4 Posh New Residences located within the Alamo Placita Historic District. Builder had to follow strict building guidelines, creating a timeless design unique to the neighborhood. Modern High-End Design with sleek designer kitchens with custom European style cabinetry, high-end appliances, custom built-ins throughout, designer bathrooms with custom cabinetry with lux gold hardware and designer tile. Wide Open Floor Plans. Finished Basements with built-in wet bar, and guest suites and huge rec room. Expansive Roof Decks. Private Rear Yards. Close proximity to some of Denver's best shops and dining along 6th avenue, Governors Park, Capitol Hill, Downtown, and Cherry Creek North. Beautiful parks and cultural amenities nearby!