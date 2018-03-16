高端地产新闻
在售 - Denver, CO, United States - ¥7,602,720
Denver, CO, 80203 - United States

512 North Washington Street

约¥7,602,720
原货币价格 $1,200,000
独立家庭住宅
历史古迹 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4117
    平方英尺

房产描述

4 Posh New Residences located within the Alamo Placita Historic District. Builder had to follow strict building guidelines, creating a timeless design unique to the neighborhood. Modern High-End Design with sleek designer kitchens with custom European style cabinetry, high-end appliances, custom built-ins throughout, designer bathrooms with custom cabinetry with lux gold hardware and designer tile. Wide Open Floor Plans. Finished Basements with built-in wet bar, and guest suites and huge rec room. Expansive Roof Decks. Private Rear Yards. Close proximity to some of Denver's best shops and dining along 6th avenue, Governors Park, Capitol Hill, Downtown, and Cherry Creek North. Beautiful parks and cultural amenities nearby!

上市日期: 2017年10月6日

MLS ID: 6760762

联系方式

分部：
LIV Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Peter Blank
3038933200

周边设施

周边设施
