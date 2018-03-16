77240 Black Mountain Trail

Extraordinary compound offering multiple opportunities with a sought-after Indian Wells address.The expansive estate includes 1+acres encompassing an entire corner of the quiet Painted Cove community within the secured gates of Indian Wells Country Club.The compound showcases outstanding architectural design and includes multiple dwellings;4,000+SF main house,2,000+SF guest house,regulation tennis court with cabana,lit bocce ball court,resort-style pool,spa,BBQ and alfresco dining for unmatched desert living savoring superb mountain views.The lux guest home offers a spacious great room plus two bedroom suites. The main house is ready for your design dreams offering a clean palate of bare walls and floors.The tennis court is situated on a large portion of the property with possibility to be parceled off and with its own APN and the option to sell the lot or construct an additional home to sell or add to the compound. The quality and construction options make this a dream opportunity.