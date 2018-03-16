高端地产新闻
在售 - Indian Wells, CA, United States - ¥13,298,424
免费询盘

Indian Wells, CA, 92210 - United States

77240 Black Mountain Trail

约¥13,298,424
原货币价格 $2,099,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 16
    浴室 (16 全卫)
  • 6112
    平方英尺 (44431.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Extraordinary compound offering multiple opportunities with a sought-after Indian Wells address.The expansive estate includes 1+acres encompassing an entire corner of the quiet Painted Cove community within the secured gates of Indian Wells Country Club.The compound showcases outstanding architectural design and includes multiple dwellings;4,000+SF main house,2,000+SF guest house,regulation tennis court with cabana,lit bocce ball court,resort-style pool,spa,BBQ and alfresco dining for unmatched desert living savoring superb mountain views.The lux guest home offers a spacious great room plus two bedroom suites. The main house is ready for your design dreams offering a clean palate of bare walls and floors.The tennis court is situated on a large portion of the property with possibility to be parceled off and with its own APN and the option to sell the lot or construct an additional home to sell or add to the compound. The quality and construction options make this a dream opportunity.

上市日期: 2017年5月3日

MLS ID: 217013244DA

联系方式

分部：
HOM Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Tom Triscari
7604851000

周边设施

