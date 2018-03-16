This apartment has a view to Pereira Coutinho Square and is in a great conservation status. It has an old-style décor and can be remodeled and modernized according to the buyer’s taste. The original project has a living area to three ambiances surrounded by a balcony, a lunch room and a kitchen. The intimate area has a master suite made by joining two bedrooms, another bedroom and a bedroom that was open to the hallway and is being used as a TV room. The condominium went through a recent retrofit process and has a pool, a gourmet space, a beautiful garden and parking spaces for visitors.