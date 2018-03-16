高端地产新闻
在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥7,723,280
免费询盘

São Paulo, 04510-040 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥7,723,280
原货币价格 R$4,000,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2583
    平方英尺 (240.0 英亩)

房产描述

This apartment has a view to Pereira Coutinho Square and is in a great conservation status. It has an old-style décor and can be remodeled and modernized according to the buyer’s taste. The original project has a living area to three ambiances surrounded by a balcony, a lunch room and a kitchen. The intimate area has a master suite made by joining two bedrooms, another bedroom and a bedroom that was open to the hallway and is being used as a TV room. The condominium went through a recent retrofit process and has a pool, a gourmet space, a beautiful garden and parking spaces for visitors.

上市日期: 2017年6月28日

MLS ID: 33547

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Maria Clara Trancredi
+551130610000

周边设施

周边设施
联系销售团队
_