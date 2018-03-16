Fantastic 3-Bedroom villa, modern, composed by 3 bedrooms, one in the ground floor and two in the first floor, a large living and dining room with high ceilings, fully equipped kitchen, a large basement with natural light, optimal for movie room, play room, gym, office, with fully equipped laundry room and large storage room. In the exterior, a swimming pool with deck and garden. Very peaceful area, just 10 minutes walking distance from the Vilamoura Marina and beach.