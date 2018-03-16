高端地产新闻
在售 - Loule, Portugal - ¥11,678,728
Loule, Portugal

地址暂不公布

约¥11,678,728
原货币价格 €1,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4305
    平方英尺 (770.0 )

房产描述

Fantastic 3-Bedroom villa, modern, composed by 3 bedrooms, one in the ground floor and two in the first floor, a large living and dining room with high ceilings, fully equipped kitchen, a large basement with natural light, optimal for movie room, play room, gym, office, with fully equipped laundry room and large storage room. In the exterior, a swimming pool with deck and garden. Very peaceful area, just 10 minutes walking distance from the Vilamoura Marina and beach.

上市日期: 2018年3月14日

MLS ID: 105170190

周边设施

周边设施
