Upper Constantia is certainly the perfect setting for this private estate with the magnificent residence set in landscaped grounds and rolling lawns with unobstructed views of vineyards and farmland to the iconic mountains beyond. It is set down a quiet country lane and yet, is within minutes of access to the highway, superior shopping, restaurants and wine farms. The design ensures that whether entertaining for large functions or enjoying the simple comforts of home, every requirement has been addressed. To match the generous reception, living and entertainment spaces is the double volume entrance hall, the sweeping staircase, the high ceilings and the door and window expanses. The attention to detail and quality of finish is exceptional. We invite you to scroll through the pictures included to appreciate the grandeur of the 5 reception rooms, the wine cellar and tasting room, the 5 en-suite luxurious bedrooms with private balconies, the games and braai room and all the extras. Call us to arrange a private viewing.