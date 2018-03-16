Unique contemporay new villa in San Juan country side, with south orientation and excellent open country views.A south oriented property in the north of Ibiza with excellent country views that has been designed with an eye for detail using high quality materials and achieving excellent building standards as well as a unique minimalistic interior. On the ground level we find a great lounge and fully equipped kitchen as well as a separate dining room, 2 en suite bedrooms and an additional spacious bedroom/office with independent entrance. The first floor is reserved for the master bedroom and roomy walk in closet, plus an extra room with views to the beautiful countryside. A beautiful lawn with ancient olive trees surrounds the property. Additionally, almond trees and various fruit trees plus a restored ancient well with pond, now a residence for decorative fishes. Situated in the countryside but very well connected with the rest of the island, Santa Gertrudis and San Lorenzo villages where there are many restaurants. The upcoming town of San Juan is only 5 minutes away and the beaches in the north are a short drive away.