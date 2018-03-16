11510 Shadow Way Street

Nestled among majestic trees in a beautiful park-like setting, this spectacular home was built with uncompromising quality. An impressive drive embellishes its rich exterior where impeccable grounds grace this stately residence replete in distinctive architectural detail. The stunning entry is anchored by Italian marble flooring, faux finished walls and a sweeping staircase. Breathtaking views of the backyard, gorgeous pool and covered patio are afforded by double-height banks of windows allowing the area to be bathed in natural light. The grand, 2-story living room masterfully unites the master suite, family room, entry and kitchen. The family room exudes warmth and sophistication with its Klaus cherry wood floor, rich mahogany paneled walls and marble surround wood burning fireplace. The exquisite sunken dining room brings elegance to a new level, boasting rich mill work and French doors opening to the front and side gardens. The wet bar is ideally positioned to accommodate a perfect flow for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen features St. Charles cabinetry, Italian ceramic tile flooring, granite counters and backsplashes, three KitchenAid stainless steel ovens (1 convection, 2 conventional), a Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer, two KitchenAid dishwashers and massive island with a JennAir cooktop. There are six bedrooms, six full baths and one half bath. The secluded, sleek downstairs master suite has a wood burning fireplace and enjoys serene vistas of the private patio/pergola. A remarkable master bath accompanies the suite with Roman Jacuzzi tub (as-is), separate shower, dual marble vanities, private water closet, two large walk-in closets and wrap-around mirrored walls. Accessible from the front and back stairs, the handsome media room has in-ceiling speakers, rich paneling, and a wall of windows adorned by Hunter Douglass shades that overlook the north grounds. Indoor and outdoor living are ideally blended to achieve tranquil living at its best. Welcome Home.