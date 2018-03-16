3244 Muirfield Dr

Step into this Exquisite Tuscan Estate and you will experience everything you would expect when living in Colorado and more. Extraordinary full custom home centrally located on a fabulous golf course with panoramic mountain views! Old World elegance w/ a touch of Tuscan complete the style inside and out. Magnificent Pikes Peak views from just about anywhere in the home. Large gourmet kitchen features Wolf and Subzero along with 2 dishwashers. Enjoy the morning coffee from your bright breakfast nook or glorious deck. Optional amenities are literarily right outside your door including tennis, putting green, driving range and pool!! Did we mention the access to hundreds of acres of hiking, mountain biking directly across the street. This home is a must see!!