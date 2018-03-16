高端地产新闻
在售 - Colorado Springs, CO, United States - ¥9,820,180
Colorado Springs, CO, 80907 - United States

3244 Muirfield Dr

约¥9,820,180
原货币价格 $1,550,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 7916
    平方英尺 (16582.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Step into this Exquisite Tuscan Estate and you will experience everything you would expect when living in Colorado and more. Extraordinary full custom home centrally located on a fabulous golf course with panoramic mountain views! Old World elegance w/ a touch of Tuscan complete the style inside and out. Magnificent Pikes Peak views from just about anywhere in the home. Large gourmet kitchen features Wolf and Subzero along with 2 dishwashers. Enjoy the morning coffee from your bright breakfast nook or glorious deck. Optional amenities are literarily right outside your door including tennis, putting green, driving range and pool!! Did we mention the access to hundreds of acres of hiking, mountain biking directly across the street. This home is a must see!!

上市日期: 2018年1月16日

MLS ID: 3943199

联系方式

分部：
LIV Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Doug Osinski
+1 3036608800

