This Villa with views to the sea and golf coursesis situated in the residential area of Bendinat, close to Puerto Portalsand just a few minutes’ drive to Palma.The sunny plot of approx. 1623m2and living area of 450m2comprise a bright living room with fireplace, a dining room connected to a large kitchen, four bedrooms and four bathrooms plus a guest toilet.Extras:Laundry room, garage for two cars, bar area, porch, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, storage rooms, marble floors, heating and air conditioning.