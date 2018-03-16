高端地产新闻
在售 - Bendinat, Spain - ¥27,250,365
Bendinat, 07082 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥27,250,365
原货币价格 €3,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 450
    平方英尺 (1623.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

This Villa with views to the sea and golf coursesis situated in the residential area of Bendinat, close to Puerto Portalsand just a few minutes’ drive to Palma.The sunny plot of approx. 1623m2and living area of 450m2comprise a bright living room with fireplace, a dining room connected to a large kitchen, four bedrooms and four bathrooms plus a guest toilet.Extras:Laundry room, garage for two cars, bar area, porch, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, storage rooms, marble floors, heating and air conditioning.

上市日期: 2015年8月4日

MLS ID: 7219

联系方式

分部：
Mallorca Sotheby´s International Realty
代理经纪:
Maria Vega
0034971721000

_