Sitting on top of Treasure Cay’s world famous main beach is Royal Poinciana 2505. One lucky Buyer will now be able to get sensational views of the entire beach and turquoise ocean and at the best value on the beach. Royal Poinciana 2505 is a 3 bedroom, 4.5 bath, plus loft, never before used, beachfront, spacious townhouse on three levels. Built by one of Abaco’s leading builders of superior quality homes, Royal Palm 2505 features a full 2,860 square feet under roof, including an oversized one vehicle attached garage, plus an additional 644 square feet of open and covered balconies and patios. This fabulous townhouse is selling furnished with all quality furnishings ready for you to just move in. One of Treasure Cay’s leading interior designers has made this exceptional beachfront residence “your home away from home”. Royal Poinciana 2505 is loaded with extraordinary amenities and features, some of which are:- Hurricane resistant windows & glass doors- CBS Block construction with a metal roof- Modern State-of-the-Art kitchen with corian countertops and high end appliances- 9.5’ high ceilings throughout- 8’ high solid wood interior doors- Ceiling fans throughout- 18” marble floor tiles on first & second floors & light oak wood on stairs & loft floor- Premium quality vinyl clad windows and patio doors- Double hung windows that tilt in for easy cleaning- Tennis court & fresh water swimming pool- Two separate Trane central air conditioning zones- 100 KW Auxiliary GeneratorThe location couldn’t be any better for those wanting to live out of the town centre yet so close you can just leave the car in the garage, and simply walk down the street for breakfast, a coffee, or a few drinks at one of the many cafes, restaurants and hotels. Treasure Cay is a prestigious residential resort community with 3-1/2 miles of soft powder white sandy beaches, an 18 hole championship golf course, a 150 slip full service marina, duty free shopping, gourmet and island cuisine restaurants, well stocked grocery store, banking facilities, car, boat and golf cart rentals, a modern medical clinic all just minutes away from two international airports. The relaxed golf cart community has everything to suit the boating, fishing and golfing lifestyle. Offered Exclusively by Damianos Sotheby's International Realty Stan.Sawyer@SothebysRealty.com