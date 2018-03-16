高端地产新闻
在售 - Marco Island, FL, United States - ¥8,077,890
Marco Island, FL, 34145 - United States

1631 Begonia Ct

约¥8,077,890
原货币价格 $1,275,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3168
    平方英尺 (0.2 英亩)

房产描述

From the moment you enter this custom 11-year-old beauty, you will immediately feel the pride of ownership and attention to detail. This two-story home has a sunny rear southern exposure, along with four bedrooms and four baths. The granite kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and a new fridge, as well as cooktop range and tumbled marble backsplash. You will also find a formal dining room with coffered ceiling, first-floor master suite with jetted tub and walk-through shower. Upstairs you will find a second-floor media room with balcony and wet bar currently used as an office. Additional features include two new air conditioners, new hot water heater, storm-rated windows and sliders, paver drive and lanai. Outside is the solar heated pool and spa with new variable speed pump and a spacious lanai with summer kitchen. Other features include a central vacuum and AquaLink systems, along with a dock and lift. New pool heater installed 2017.New GE Profile Dishwasher February 2018. Located on the southern portion of the island with a nice boat ride through Roberts Bay and the estate area, you will truly enjoy seeing this lovely home.

上市日期: 2017年11月1日

MLS ID: 217066968

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Vince Colace
+1 2396422222

