This exceptional property for sale, has excellent quality finishes, contemporary design and a very functional layout for a super comfortable everyday life. Three factors combined to make it an icon of luxury and elegance in one of the most prestigious residential areas of the MaresmeWe find open and wide spaces in the interior layout. A cool style that exudes harmony thanks to the chosen materials and the colour range that is used to unify the spaces and give warmth and charm to the atmosphere. Large glass windows allow sea views from the living area.The porch has been designed as a chill out and it is the perfect to relax and to spend your free time in both summer and winter.Absolute privacy in a perfect location that allows quick access to all the services, culture, gastronomy, beaches and golf offered by this privileged area of ​​Maresme.40 km distance from Barcelona and 55 km from the Airport.The house is in perfect condition it doesn’t need to be renovated.