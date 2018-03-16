178 Woodward Drive

Exemplary coastal construction prominently located on the West end of 30A offering exceptional proximity to beach access as well as luxurious interior & exterior appointments. Professionally furnished by Coastline Interiors, this turn-key contemporary new-build features six bedroom suites with impressive rental projections exceeding $130,000 in gross annual revenue. Notable amenities include an oversized lot with ample parking, private gated pool area well-designed with a sun deck and wrap around putting green. Interior features include a private elevator with access to each of the oversized bedroom suites. The open floor plan offers an oversized living room, dining area and ‭chef's kitchen appointed with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops & stainless appliances including a natural wolf range/oven, under-counter microwave, built-in refrigerator and ample storage space. The first level is well designed with three large bedrooms complete with ensuite baths offering easy ingress and egress to the outdoor pool area. The second level features an inverted living plan with an additional bedroom suite as well as a half bathroom. The third floor is crowned by dual master suites; each western facing taking full advantage of gulf views and endless sunsets. Woodward Drive is located on the west end of 30A with excellent proximity to world-class amenities including restaurants, shopping, golf courses, biking paths & nature trails.