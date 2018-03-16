高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - ¥7,844,739
免费询盘

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Saadiyat Island-lagoons R562

约¥7,844,739
原货币价格 $1,238,200
联排别墅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 31732
    平方英尺

房产描述

Gulf Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to offer you Saadiyat Lagoons District, a lively new community offering spacious homes in a range of contemporary two, three and four-bedroom townhouses in Abu Dhabi's Educational Zone. The community is located near top educational facilities including the world-renowned New York University with a comprehensive programme and research center. Saadiyat Lagoons District is the first residential community featuring its very own equestrian trails and Equestrian Centre. Enjoy stunning views along the promenade while exploring the dining and retail venues nearby. Close by is a Gary Player-designed golf course and three of the world’s most iconic museums: Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.Gulf Sotheby's International RealtyOffice Phone No: +971 600 545 451Mobile No. +971 50 440 7696

上市日期: 2017年12月14日

联系方式

分部：
Gulf Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Abdulla Zaki
971600545451

联系方式

分部：
Gulf Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Abdulla Zaki
971600545451

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_