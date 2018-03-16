A brand new, unique farmhouse set on the outskirts of Marsascala, close to the sea-front and all amenities that this area has to offer. Built over an area of approximately 2200 sqm, this property has been carefully designed and built to the highest specification with particular care and attention given to detail and no expense spared on quality materials. A modern decor offers minimalist furnishings whilst retaining some typical Maltese features together with state of the art intelligent lighting, sound system and air-conditioning units. Accommodation is spacious inside and out with views enjoyed from virtually all rooms. Set on two levels, property comprises of an entrance hall into a welcoming large lounge separated by an open kitchen / dining room with fireplace in between, and all leading to the garden and pool area. 2 spacious rooms on the same level ideal as bedrooms or studies are serviced by a guest toilet and bathroom. Upstairs includes 2 more bedrooms, complete with en-suite and dressing rooms and leading to extensive terrace enjoying the scenic country views. A driveway leading to a garage compliments this property together with extensive landscaped gardens decorated with decking and turf that surrounds a very original swimming pool and water feature. A spacious paddock and stables is well located close to the house forming part of this lovely family home that must be viewed to be appreciated. Freehold