Sunset House Ocean View 11

This two bedroom Ocean View villa overlooks the Atlantic Ocean with views of Great Camanoe and Tortola. The stunning villa offers approximately 3,100 square feet of luxurious accommodation with two multi-level pods interconnected by a hinged tower piece, which also serves as the villa's entry point. The floor plan features two master suites, each with a king-size bed, separate sitting area and full bathroom. The villa is fully furnished to a very high standard with granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, natural stone flooring, exotic woods, luxurious natural fabrics and timeless teak wood furniture. The oversized gourmet kitchens contain custom design fixtures and furnishings and state of the art modern conveniences for dining and entertaining. Each features Kohler faucets, SubZero/Wolf stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, convection oven and microwave, and solid wood cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware. The ensuite bathrooms are all grand in size and splendor with granite-top dual sinks, an enclosed rain forest shower and water closet, nickel faucets, custom mirrors and custom lighting. The authenticity of Scrub Island is beautifully represented in every detail of the design with the furnishings, fixtures and colors all brought together to bring out the spirit of the Caribbean. The villa is a wholly and privately owned asset with owners having the option to have their property maintained and rented by the professional resort management team and will receive a share of room revenues from all the units. These who do participate in the rental program can choose to use their home whenever they choose throughout the year. During the remainder of the year, the resort's professional management team will use their unit to operate a full-service resort and maintain the grounds and public areas of Scrub Island. Residence amenities: - Natural stone flooring with teak wood accents as well as a wood-beamed and bamboo ceiling with ceiling fans are throughout the living areas and bedrooms - Pre-wired for sound, flat screen televisions, multi-line telephone system - Custom-designed furnishings featuring exotic woods, luxurious fabrics and natural materials as well as custom teak furniture on the verandas - Air conditioning - The Master Suite features its own sliding-glass down entrance to a large covered veranda with expansive views of the Caribbean. The guest bedroom has its own private balcony with ocean views - Walk-in, lockable owner's closet located in the Master Suite. - The spacious Master Bathroom features custom mirrors and lighting, as well as granite counters with dual sinks and elegant nickel faucets. A freestanding soaking Kohler bathtub is also included - The Guest Bedroom offers a private full bath with granite countertops on solid wood vanities along with Kohler faucets and fixtures - The full kitchen has granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware, high quality stainless steel appliances, a microwave, convection oven and a dishwasher - Professional landscaping ABOUT SCRUB ISLAND Luxurious living alongside a world class resort & marina on an island, which has provided sanctuary to world travellers since Christopher Columbus first visited. Scrub Island offers superb amenities along with the flexibility to create your own oasis. Although it is a relatively small island, all the amenities are readily available such as restaurants, bars, gourmet market, beaches, health club and various water sport activities. Its central location offers close proximity to the airport but more importantly to various hidden treasures, all just a short boat ride away.