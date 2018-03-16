Semi-detached house of 302m2 with terrace and garden .The property is spread over 3 floors. The first floor comprises entrance hall, fully equipped kitchen with new appliances, 1 double room suite and a small cellar, living-dining room divided in two parts living room and dining area with access to the garden and the pool.The second floor there is a single room, bathroom, a double room suite with wardrobes and one office. Access tot the parking and the storage room.Third floor: Living room with access to the sun terrace and sea views, attic.