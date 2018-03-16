高端地产新闻
在售 - Castelldefels, Spain - ¥8,759,046
免费询盘

Castelldefels, 08866 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥8,759,046
原货币价格 €1,125,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3250
    平方英尺

房产描述

Semi-detached house of 302m2 with terrace and garden .The property is spread over 3 floors. The first floor comprises entrance hall, fully equipped kitchen with new appliances, 1 double room suite and a small cellar, living-dining room divided in two parts living room and dining area with access to the garden and the pool.The second floor there is a single room, bathroom, a double room suite with wardrobes and one office. Access tot the parking and the storage room.Third floor: Living room with access to the sun terrace and sea views, attic.

上市日期: 2015年12月7日

MLS ID: SITP1154

联系方式

分部：
Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Christoph Toelle
34934675810

