在售 - Flagstaff, AZ, United States - ¥12,005,962
Flagstaff, AZ, 86001 - United States

4100 Hidden Hollow Rd

约¥12,005,962
原货币价格 $1,895,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 5678
    平方英尺 (26.0 英亩)

房产描述

WESTSIDE ON 26 ACRES? Yes. Extraordinary Land with an exceptional home situated on 26 acres backing Forest Service. This home was built in the liking of Flagstaff's Historic Colton Home with all the modern amenities. You won't find another property like this while being so close to town, too. Plenty of room for Equestrian site for barn with riding trails to your heart's content, close to Ski Resort, while still being only minutes from Historical Downtown Flagstaff. Land has additional 3-4 building sites on the acreage.

上市日期: 2015年7月2日

MLS ID: 163009

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Rosemary Lamberson

周边设施

周边设施
