4100 Hidden Hollow Rd

WESTSIDE ON 26 ACRES? Yes. Extraordinary Land with an exceptional home situated on 26 acres backing Forest Service. This home was built in the liking of Flagstaff's Historic Colton Home with all the modern amenities. You won't find another property like this while being so close to town, too. Plenty of room for Equestrian site for barn with riding trails to your heart's content, close to Ski Resort, while still being only minutes from Historical Downtown Flagstaff. Land has additional 3-4 building sites on the acreage.