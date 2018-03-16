8886 Empire Club Dr #306

With beautiful views of Bald Mountain perfectly framed in the large showcase windows, located right off the Silver Buck ski run and right across from the Talisker Tower club this condo is one of Deer Valley's best! A large stone fireplace, reclaimed hard wood floors, top of the line appliance and custom furniture make this condo turn key and ready to enjoy. Arrowleaf amenities include out door hot tubs and fire pits, game room, grand fireplace and extra owner storage. Full Talisker membership is available with this condo.