在售 - Park City, UT, United States - ¥9,028,230
Park City, UT, 84060 - United States

8886 Empire Club Dr #306

约¥9,028,230
原货币价格 $1,425,000
共管公寓
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1471
    平方英尺

房产描述

With beautiful views of Bald Mountain perfectly framed in the large showcase windows, located right off the Silver Buck ski run and right across from the Talisker Tower club this condo is one of Deer Valley's best! A large stone fireplace, reclaimed hard wood floors, top of the line appliance and custom furniture make this condo turn key and ready to enjoy. Arrowleaf amenities include out door hot tubs and fire pits, game room, grand fireplace and extra owner storage. Full Talisker membership is available with this condo.

上市日期: 2017年5月4日

MLS ID: 1448199

联系方式

分部：
Summit Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jamison Frost
4355132820

周边设施

