The Orchard Residences, in a location synonymous with famed avenues of the world, Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, Bond Street in London, Les Champs-Elysees in Paris.Where the world's luxury brands set their flagship stores, and where you can also experience the diverse fine cuisines right at your doorstep.At Orchard Road, you live whilst others vacate. You enjoy the vast space of gardens, swimming pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and other facilities on levels 9 and 30.The awesome feeling of working at your gym and enjoying the pulse of the city as the skylights of this beautiful city shines brilliantly around you.Oriented towards the southern part of Singapore, all bedrooms, living & dining rooms offers you panoramic views of the city.This 2,174 sq ft apartment is brand new. If you have always wanted to design your dream home, this is where your dream can come true. A study room has a connecting balcony to the living room. Your master bedroom comes with a walk-in closet. There is also an ensuite bedroom and a common room with built in wardrobe. Gourmet & wet kitchen are fully equipped.Quality finishes from around the world is what you will see in this apartment. Italian Poliform wardrobes, German Poggenpohl kitchen, Sub-Zero wine cooler... all well thought of by a team of renowned architects and designers that makes The Orchard Residences an iconic landmark in Singapore.Rising high above all, this 54-storey integrated development is a rare gem indeed. Exclusively with only 175 units, you would certainly be so proud to call it your home. The concierge service team warmly welcomes you and your guests at the lobby.The Orchard Residences is linked to Orchard MRT and ION Shopping Mall. International and local elite schools are in the vicinity. Botanic Gardens and private medical facilities nearby.Foreigners are eligible to purchase.For pleasure of ownership, do contact Esther Tan for details.