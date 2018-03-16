Nice house located in Bofferdange, on the heights of a residential area, within minutes to Luxembourg city center and to all amenities.Built in a modern style, the property is distributed over 4 levels and is composed as follows:On the ground floor: foyer, 2-car garage, laundry and storage.Bathed in natural light, the lower level (garden level) enjoys a large living area with oversized windows, a fully equipped kitchen open to the living - dining rooms with walk-out garden and terrace. On the same level: pantry and separate toilets.The night quarters are on the two upper floors, The first floor includes two bedrooms, a bathroom with bathtub and a walk-in closet. On the top floor: landing with office space, storage and bedroom / hobby room with mezzanine.Spacious and comfortable, the house boasts clean lines, top-of-the-line amenities and welcoming living spaces.Availability: May 2018