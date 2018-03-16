高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Bofferdange, Luxembourg - ¥9,965,848
免费询盘

Bofferdange, 7352 - Luxembourg

地址暂不公布

约¥9,965,848
原货币价格 €1,280,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 1937
    平方英尺 (357.0 )

房产描述

Nice house located in Bofferdange, on the heights of a residential area, within minutes to Luxembourg city center and to all amenities.Built in a modern style, the property is distributed over 4 levels and is composed as follows:On the ground floor: foyer, 2-car garage, laundry and storage.Bathed in natural light, the lower level (garden level) enjoys a large living area with oversized windows, a fully equipped kitchen open to the living - dining rooms with walk-out garden and terrace. On the same level: pantry and separate toilets.The night quarters are on the two upper floors, The first floor includes two bedrooms, a bathroom with bathtub and a walk-in closet. On the top floor: landing with office space, storage and bedroom / hobby room with mezzanine.Spacious and comfortable, the house boasts clean lines, top-of-the-line amenities and welcoming living spaces.Availability: May 2018

上市日期: 2017年10月13日

联系方式

分部：
Luxembourg Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Christophe Muller
+352 +352201919 20191920

联系方式

分部：
Luxembourg Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Christophe Muller
+352 +352201919 20191920

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_