767 Purdy Street

Custom Built by TownBuilding Company. This extraordinary home is located in one of Birmingham'smost sought after neighborhoods just steps from downtown. Incomparablematerials and workmanship. Exciting open floor plan, customwoodwork and cabinetry built-in’s throughout, incredible attention to detail,solid core doors and wide plank hardwood flooring throughout. Chef’s kitchen,with Thermador stainless steel built-in appliances and a large breakfastisland. Outstanding master retreat with custom built large his and hers walk-inclosets, spa like bath with European floating tub and frameless glass shower.Complete finished lower level with full wet bar, media room and work-out room.Outdoor living patio space, 2 car attached garage.