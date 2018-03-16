高端地产新闻
在售 - Birmingham, MI, United States - ¥9,497,064
Birmingham, MI, 48009 - United States

767 Purdy Street

约¥9,497,064
原货币价格 $1,499,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3400
    平方英尺 (0.12 英亩)

房产描述

Custom Built by TownBuilding Company. This extraordinary home is located in one of Birmingham'smost sought after neighborhoods just steps from downtown. Incomparablematerials and workmanship. Exciting open floor plan, customwoodwork and cabinetry built-in’s throughout, incredible attention to detail,solid core doors and wide plank hardwood flooring throughout. Chef’s kitchen,with Thermador stainless steel built-in appliances and a large breakfastisland. Outstanding master retreat with custom built large his and hers walk-inclosets, spa like bath with European floating tub and frameless glass shower.Complete finished lower level with full wet bar, media room and work-out room.Outdoor living patio space, 2 car attached garage.

上市日期: 2017年9月21日

MLS ID: 217085312

联系方式

分部：
Signature Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Dan Gutfreund
+1 2489785774

