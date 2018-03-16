154 Ocean Boulevard

Possibilities Abound on the Sand with unsurpassed views of the Atlantic Ocean. Awaken to the calling of waves and the spectacular sunrises over the dunes of Seabrook Beach. This extended cape provides multiple living areas for day and extended stay guests and the all the amenities for beachfront living. Spend the day surfing, paddle boarding and swimming. In the evening, enjoy sweeping sunsets and take a leisurely stroll on the shoreline. Seabrook Beach has received consistently high rankings for its clean, sandy beaches and quality of life. With New Hampshire’s low tax structure, this peaceful retreat appeals to those seeking a vacation home or year round residence.Within proximity to exclusive country clubs, private jet access, historic Portsmouth, downtown Boston and ski destinations.