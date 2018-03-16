高端地产新闻
在售 - Seabrook, NH, United States - ¥11,720,860
免费询盘

Seabrook, NH, 03874 - United States

154 Ocean Boulevard

约¥11,720,860
原货币价格 $1,850,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 4093
    平方英尺 (0.27 英亩)

房产描述

Possibilities Abound on the Sand with unsurpassed views of the Atlantic Ocean. Awaken to the calling of waves and the spectacular sunrises over the dunes of Seabrook Beach. This extended cape provides multiple living areas for day and extended stay guests and the all the amenities for beachfront living. Spend the day surfing, paddle boarding and swimming. In the evening, enjoy sweeping sunsets and take a leisurely stroll on the shoreline. Seabrook Beach has received consistently high rankings for its clean, sandy beaches and quality of life. With New Hampshire’s low tax structure, this peaceful retreat appeals to those seeking a vacation home or year round residence.Within proximity to exclusive country clubs, private jet access, historic Portsmouth, downtown Boston and ski destinations.

上市日期: 2017年11月8日

MLS ID: 4667436

联系方式

分部：
Tate & Foss Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Tony Jalbert
6039648028 301

