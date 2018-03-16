Elia Elitism

Elitism is an architectural masterpiece nestled along the pristine gold sand beaches and azure waters of Mykonos. This secluded, inspiring property boasts an incomparable panoramic position on the hillside of Elia Beach with captivating, endless, views of the Aegean Sea and the beauty of the surrounding Myconian landscape.Designed for entertaining and furnished for comfort, this beachfront home makes an ideal setting for a single guest seeking sanctuary or for a large family, group getaway or special event. Have a splash in the infinity-edge swimming pool or perhaps sip a glass of wine on the outdoor area furnished with care and a touch of finesse, fully equipped with sun loungers and pergolas.Elitism effortlessly captures the cool vibe of beachfront living. With its minimalistic, white architectural lines and perfectly framed ocean views, you will be instantly transported into a Zen-like state of mind. Large windows slide open to maximize the indoor/outdoor living experience. The open plan living, kitchen and dining areas provide ultimate convenience.Four elegant bedrooms accommodate up to ten. All of the bedrooms provide en-suite bathrooms and the master bedroom of the first floor offers exclusive turquoise views.Enjoy the captivating sunsets that are so famous in Mykonos while enjoying your favorite cocktail in Elitism.