This beautiful property is just outside the medieval village of St. Martí Vell. It is an 5 minute walk to the village and local restaurants, etc. The property has two houses: The oldest, a farmhouse, dates from the XVI century, some features of the house are original wooden beams, vaulted ceilings and stone walls. The ground floor has an entrance room, a living room / library with fireplace, WC, cellar, a fully equipped kitchen, and a spectacular large vaulted dining room in original stone. From the kitchen there is access to the garden and pool, with a large terrace embraced by a BBQ and an old wood stove, converted into a large modern pizza oven. On the first floor there is one of the regions most spectacular vaulted rooms, with a large fireplace bordered by several bedroom suites and access to a west-facing terrace, with chill out area. There are two bedroom suites with en suite bathrooms bedrooms suites, one with a large dressing room, and two additional double rooms sharing a bathroom.The third floor consists of an attic for storage, two bedrooms and a bathroom. The second house, “Casa Nova", was a barn converted in 2008. On entry you are struck by the light and space provided by the split levels and open plan in keeping with the original structure. Upstairs a mezzanine with in built hardwood library leads to a living room with fireplace and access to a pleasant terrace. Off this is the principal bedroom with en suite bathroom and second bedroom. Downstairs there is a modern, open plan kitchen and a dining / sitting room with fireplace and acces to summer dining porch and BBQ, overlooking the pool and the beautiful garden. There are two more bedrooms downstairs with a feature bathroom made from stone and mosaic.Observations: exterior garage for several vehicles, underfloor heating gasoil, solar panels for water, pool 12 x 6, alarm system, two wells that supply the whole farm. Walking distance to the village center of St. Martí Vell.