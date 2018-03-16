23841 Tuscany Way

Welcome to the best estate home in prestigious Tuscany Isle, located in The Colony at Pelican Landing, where you can experience Florida lifestyle at its finest. Enjoy the perfect balance of Mediterranean charm, style and comfort, mixed with a masterpiece of quality and craftsmanship, built by McGarvey. This magnificent property encompasses more than 7,000 square feet of entertaining pleasure with a functional floor plan for everyday casual family living. Nestled on over one acre of tropical landscape, this distinguished home features two master suites and a four-car garage. Coffered voluminous ceilings, grand foyer with a staircase, marble floors in the main areas, fireplace and a custom chef’s kitchen with Dacor appliances are some of the features that make this home truly unique. All of the furniture is included in this home. Alfresco living defines the Floridian lifestyle with its heated pool and spa, outdoor kitchen and fenced, private yard with stunning lake views. The Colony Golf and Bay Club offers spectacular amenities, including a 34-acre private beach park with ferry service, a state-of-the-art fitness and tennis center and private waterfront dining at The Bay Club.