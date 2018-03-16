高端地产新闻
在售 - Naples, FL, United States - ¥21,541,040
免费询盘

Naples, FL, 34102 - United States

2360 Kingfish Rd

约¥21,541,040
原货币价格 $3,400,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4602
    平方英尺 (0.53 英亩)

房产描述

This property, sitting along a quiet, elegant cul-de-sac, captures the best in south Naples living with highly sought-after water access and undisturbed western views. Royal Harbor, long considered one of Naples’ best kept residential secrets, has deservedly earned a reputation for delivering a stellar quality of life. Directly overlooking Port Royal and Old Naples across Naples Bay, avid boaters will surely leap at this opportunity for immediate proximity to the Gulf of Mexico and inland bays and waterways, as well as numerous local yacht and sailing clubs. From the sanctuary of your backyard, enjoy the sensational sunset views that Southwest Florida is famous for. Only minutes from the excitement and activity of downtown Naples, but set comfortably back from the busy throughways, this home combines the exclusivity you might find in a gated community with the accessibility and convenience of in-town living. An extraordinary prospect for those who place equal priority on privacy and excellence, and presenting a unique opportunity to establish your own, one-of-a-kind tropical retreat.

上市日期: 2017年4月20日

MLS ID: 217028077

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Premier Sotheby's International Realty

周边设施

周边设施
