高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Pinecrest, FL, United States - ¥9,186,620
免费询盘

Pinecrest, FL, 33156 - United States

6050 Sw 109th St

约¥9,186,620
原货币价格 $1,450,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3996
    平方英尺 (33976.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

World famous architect's personal residence – situated on a builder's acre corner lot, this 3,996 square feet Pinecrest contemporary home is nestled in the center of a lush tropical garden with a large variety of mature trees complete with large natural Koi pond with a waterfall. Master Suite overlooks garden and includes walk-in closet, separate in-door and outdoor coral shower supplying a natural warm design. Children's bedrooms are located in a separate wing. Art Deco style kitchen with Whirlpool appliances. Sizable family room great for entertaining. Generous pool area for family gatherings. Walls of glass to bring in natural light. Fenced property for complete privacy. Located on one of NE Pinecrest quiet low traffic streets.

上市日期: 2017年11月16日

MLS ID: A10373277

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jorge Uribe

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jorge Uribe

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_