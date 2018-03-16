高端地产新闻
在售 - Lititz, PA, United States - ¥7,127,550
Lititz, PA, 17543 - United States

641 Goose Neck Drive

约¥7,127,550
原货币价格 $1,125,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5869
    平方英尺 (0.55 英亩)

房产描述

Majestic views await at this beautiful Simeral-constructed cape cod, built for entertaining. Located on the 8 th fairway of the Bent Creek golf course, this property features 4 bedrooms and 6 total baths. An abundance of natural light shines throughout the first floor, highlighted by massive 2-story windows. The kitchen is designed for entertainment and features a wet bar complete with built-in glass rack, refrigerator, and ice maker. Relax and make time for yourself by the fire in the library located in a quiet corner of the house. The first floor master suite is its own getaway with a vaulted ceiling, private bath, laundry closet, dressing room, and a screened porch that sports amazing views of the nearby waterway and golf course. A guest suite is located on the second floor and includes a spacious sitting area and a full bath. Entertain guests year-round in the lower level that highlights a family room with fireplace, patio access, wet bar with built-ins, a well-lit billiards area, and spacious game area. With immaculate custom landscaping, deck and patio, enjoying the outdoor surroundings is sure to please.

上市日期: 2017年12月6日

MLS ID: 1000095958

联系方式

分部：
Lusk & Associates Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Anne Lusk
7172919101

_