641 Goose Neck Drive

Majestic views await at this beautiful Simeral-constructed cape cod, built for entertaining. Located on the 8 th fairway of the Bent Creek golf course, this property features 4 bedrooms and 6 total baths. An abundance of natural light shines throughout the first floor, highlighted by massive 2-story windows. The kitchen is designed for entertainment and features a wet bar complete with built-in glass rack, refrigerator, and ice maker. Relax and make time for yourself by the fire in the library located in a quiet corner of the house. The first floor master suite is its own getaway with a vaulted ceiling, private bath, laundry closet, dressing room, and a screened porch that sports amazing views of the nearby waterway and golf course. A guest suite is located on the second floor and includes a spacious sitting area and a full bath. Entertain guests year-round in the lower level that highlights a family room with fireplace, patio access, wet bar with built-ins, a well-lit billiards area, and spacious game area. With immaculate custom landscaping, deck and patio, enjoying the outdoor surroundings is sure to please.