高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Miami Beach, FL, United States - ¥11,974,284
免费询盘

Miami Beach, FL, 33139 - United States

520 West Ave 1001

约¥11,974,284
原货币价格 $1,890,000
共管公寓
高尔夫 生活方式
都会生活 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1991
    平方英尺

房产描述

No expense spared in this custom designed and upgraded Two Bedroom plus Den with wraparound Terrace in the newly updated Bentley Bay. Stunning Downtown Miami and Ocean views from this Decorator-appointed one of a kind Residence with 9 feet. floor to ceiling windows. Open and extra large kitchen with white quartz counter tops, built-in Pantry cabinets for added storage. Uniquely designed Master Bath with rainfall shower and Swiss Lauren sinks plus large walk in closets. Ideal corner location for added privacy. Real Seller.

上市日期: 2017年2月6日

MLS ID: A10220645

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Allan Kleer
305.538.9711

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Allan Kleer
305.538.9711

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_