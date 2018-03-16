520 West Ave 1001

No expense spared in this custom designed and upgraded Two Bedroom plus Den with wraparound Terrace in the newly updated Bentley Bay. Stunning Downtown Miami and Ocean views from this Decorator-appointed one of a kind Residence with 9 feet. floor to ceiling windows. Open and extra large kitchen with white quartz counter tops, built-in Pantry cabinets for added storage. Uniquely designed Master Bath with rainfall shower and Swiss Lauren sinks plus large walk in closets. Ideal corner location for added privacy. Real Seller.