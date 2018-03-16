16001 Collins Ave 3702

Luxury residence on the beach at Trump Tower 1 condominium in Sunny Isles. Located on the 37th floor with high ceilings. Amazing views of the ocean, intracoastal, and city from the north and south exposure. 3 bed with 3 1/2 bath. 1979 sq. ft with 2 very large balconies. The apartment is contemporary design with porcelain tile floor throughout. Top-of-the-line appliances with Sub-Zero refrigerator & freezer and granite countertop. Private elevator, 24-hr concierge, valet, and security. The amenities include lounge room, conference room pool, fitness center, spa, salon, party room, and children's play area. Close to fine dining, shopping, expressway, Gulfstream Park, shops, track, and casino. Easy to show and ready to move in.