在售 - Sunny Isles Beach, FL, United States - ¥10,136,960
免费询盘

Sunny Isles Beach, FL, 33160 - United States

16001 Collins Ave 3702

约¥10,136,960
原货币价格 $1,600,000
共管公寓
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 1979
    平方英尺

房产描述

Luxury residence on the beach at Trump Tower 1 condominium in Sunny Isles. Located on the 37th floor with high ceilings. Amazing views of the ocean, intracoastal, and city from the north and south exposure. 3 bed with 3 1/2 bath. 1979 sq. ft with 2 very large balconies. The apartment is contemporary design with porcelain tile floor throughout. Top-of-the-line appliances with Sub-Zero refrigerator & freezer and granite countertop. Private elevator, 24-hr concierge, valet, and security. The amenities include lounge room, conference room pool, fitness center, spa, salon, party room, and children's play area. Close to fine dining, shopping, expressway, Gulfstream Park, shops, track, and casino. Easy to show and ready to move in.

上市日期: 2018年1月16日

MLS ID: A10401639

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Rosy Lofer
3055327771

_