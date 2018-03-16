高端地产新闻
在售 - Alpine, UT, United States - ¥10,130,624
Alpine, UT, 84004 - United States

1100 N Elkridge Ln

约¥10,130,624
原货币价格 $1,599,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 9284
    平方英尺 (1.69 英亩)

房产描述

Alpine Estate with magnificent mountain views and impeccable grounds. Walk the 1.68 acre garden and you won’t want to leave. Nestled in a cul-de-sac, this private, iron-gated property has manicured flower and hosta gardens, mature trees and pines with ample space to roam, play and entertain on the grass or enjoy the shade on the covered deck. The home is beautifully traditional with a grand entrance and spacious rooms throughout. Boasting high ceilings, detailed woodwork, built-in cabinetry, a family room two stories high with coffered ceilings and stunning views of the mountains. Have friends and family over to watch a movie or a big game in your theater room. The exercise room is delightfully lit from the daylight windows and a walkout basement. The master suite is located on the main level with floor to ceiling bookshelves and a sliding ladder for those hard to reach books at the top. His and hers bathrooms and walk-in closets and a spacious bedroom with access to the wrap around Trex deck. A true cook’s kitchen features a Thermador gas range and a large stainless vent hood, double ovens, warming drawers, two dishwashers and a large walk-in pantry. Welcome to this picturesque setting in your own private, gated community and a place to call home.

上市日期: 2017年6月15日

MLS ID: 1458514

联系方式

分部：
Summit Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Angie Nelden
8017184346

