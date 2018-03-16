1455 N Legacy

EXCLUSIVE GATED LEGACY ESTATES Custom MASTERPIECE! A RARE opportunity to own your private LUXURY RESORT w/ 3 SEPARATE POOLS, INCLUDING YOUR VERY OWN LAZY RIVER! First time to ever grace the market, this extraordinary estate is brimming with elegance & grandeur. Perfectly sited on 1.75 acres of breathtaking professional landscaping, the single level 10,200 sf, 7BR/7.5BA estate is the essence of harmoniously blended graceful architecture and unsurpassed handcrafted detail. The gated private grounds add spellbinding allure with multiple fountains, an elegant main pool w/ dual slides, various firepots, play pool, lazy river, spa, expansive covered patios w/ custom wood ceiling details, outdoor fireplace & outdoor BBQ area. Dramatic Hand-hewn wood beam & Venetian plaster ceiling variations throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/ custom Alder wood cabinetry, granite counters & all Viking appliances: induction cooktop, dual convection ovens, dual built-in fridge, built-in microwave & warming drawer. Romantic Oversized Master Suite is fit for royalty & the offers the ultimate in luxury w/ private fireplace, venetian plaster ceiling, stone floors, marble counters, his & her custom closets, rain-head shower, intimate courtyard vignette w/ fountain & exercise room w/ bath. Grandly scaled rooms include executive office w/ custom woodwork & built-ins, billiards/game room, theater room, Jr. Suite w/ kitchenette, 4 Canterra stone gas fireplaces, private apartment casita with full kitchen, 1 bedroom/1 bath, living area and 2 balconies, extended 6 car garage w/ separate storage closets & workshop. This one-of-a-kind custom estate is truly a work of art to be appreciated!