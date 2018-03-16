高端地产新闻
在售 - Herzliya, Israel - ¥33,252,947
Herzliya, Israel

地址暂不公布

约¥33,252,947
原货币价格 ₪18,200,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4736
    平方英尺 (512.0 )

房产描述

Herzlyia Pituach is considered one of Israel's mostprestigious residential areas. It is a beachfront neighborhood in western partof the city of Herzlyia known for its hotels, restaurants and high-techindustry.A very elegant 3 story villa is situated in the heart ofthis admired area. When you enter this viciously designed house and passthrough the spacious living room the glass doors will lead you directly to thecaptivated garden. An outdoor swimming pool, surrounded by trees andcomfortable sun beds, could be your heavenly retreat during the hot Israelisummers.The second floor hosts 2 spacious suites and a masterbedroom with its own sunlit 15 sqm balcony. The lower level also includes 2suites and 75 sqm studio with an access to the English court.For your convenience all the small details and technicalaspects of the house are there and well thought of: this includes high qualityappliances, throughout underfloor heating and an elevator that takes you toeach of the 3 levels.This is a great opportunity to own this fabulous house andenjoy all the benefits of living the Herzlyia Pituach.

上市日期: 2017年11月1日

联系方式

分部：
Israel Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Gil Sabo
97237710977

