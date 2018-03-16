6255 Dry Creek Rd

A secluded country lane traverses rolling vineyards to arrive at the entrance of this impressive residential vineyard estate. Nestled within a captivating setting of native oaks, gently sloping hills, vineyard rows, enchanting gardens and breathtaking views across Healdsburg’s renowned Dry Creek Valley, this sublime estate carries the trademark of genteel wine country living and the best of wine country architecture that blends indoor with outdoor effortlessly.

Meandering pathways link the amenities of this significant estate, from the refined vintage-style entertainment barn with spectacular kitchen garden to the sophisticated estate residence, dramatic infinity edge pool, extensive outdoor terrace, fire pit and pristine pro-style home practice golf green.



Rural but not remote, conveniently located minutes from Healdsburg, Hwy 101 and the Santa Rosa airport, the estate is located at the heart of this diverse wine country region and only 70 miles north from the Golden Gate Bridge.



The residents of this area are attracted to the local amenities associated with the region, including bicycling, hiking, proximity to the world-class Mayacama Golf Club, wineries and highly acclaimed restaurants and shopping. These attributes, combined with the natural beauty of the wine country, make this an ideal primary or secondary residential choice.