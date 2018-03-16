高端地产新闻
在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥9,557,559
São Paulo, 05469-020 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥9,557,559
原货币价格 R$4,950,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 5866
    平方英尺 (416.0 )

房产描述

With a contemporary architecture, this two-story house was built 3 years ago and has a privileged natural lightning due to the perfect solar orientation and the double height ceiling amplitude on the living area and social hall. This beautiful project by Conrado Ceravolo Arquitetos contemplated each detail of the 416 m². Upon entering, the hinged door in Corten brand steel welcomes the visitors and shows an incomparable house. On the social area, the 5-meter high glass flap doors promote a complete ambiance integration to the garden, gourmet area, also offering a dry sauna. The proximity to Villa-Lobos Park is extremely convenient and allows people to access the park on foot.

上市日期: 2017年7月20日

MLS ID: 34662

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marcia Vieira
+55 +551130610000

