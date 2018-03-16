With a contemporary architecture, this two-story house was built 3 years ago and has a privileged natural lightning due to the perfect solar orientation and the double height ceiling amplitude on the living area and social hall. This beautiful project by Conrado Ceravolo Arquitetos contemplated each detail of the 416 m². Upon entering, the hinged door in Corten brand steel welcomes the visitors and shows an incomparable house. On the social area, the 5-meter high glass flap doors promote a complete ambiance integration to the garden, gourmet area, also offering a dry sauna. The proximity to Villa-Lobos Park is extremely convenient and allows people to access the park on foot.