PROPERTY:This villa with a very timeless and extremely well-thought-out design concept is situated in one of the prime locations of the City of Mainz.In keeping with the styling and lines of the seventies, the villa offers generously proportioned living space and the greatest possible interior design flexibility.Large-area windows and a modern natural stone wall create a connection between the exclusive living space inside and the green garden with mature plantings outside.That very impressive ambiance provided a suitable setting for enjoyable evenings for many people who were prominent figures at the ZDF public broadcasting corporation at the time.Very functional built-in cabinet units separate the living area from the office on the one side and from the kitchen on the other. If the occupants opted to remove those built-in elements, the dimensions of the living area would be unequalled. Furthermore, a kitchen with an open-plan concept could easily be realised in that case.Adjacent to the office there is a large indoor swimming pool that is also accessible from the corridor; it includes a sauna and a shower and has direct access to the terrace, which is partially sheltered by a roof and cannot be observed from outside the property.The layout is well-thought-out, with a clear separation between the generously proportioned, imposing section geared to receiving visitors and the private part of the home on the upper level. Upstairs there are three smaller bedrooms with a bathroom equipped with a shower as well as a master bedroom suite with a large dressing room, bedroom, bathroom and separate toilet.A small granny flat with an area of approx. 32 sq m (living room, small bedroom, bathroom with bathtub and small kitchen without cabinets and appliances) can be utilised for a wide variety of purposes.The large basement level offers abundant storage space as well as a utility room and a recreation room.SPECIAL FEATURES:Very flexible floor plan, Solnhofer limestone and parquet floors, ceramic tiles, two bathrooms with natural light, utility room, recreation room, double garage, two-piece bathroom for guests, roller shutters, indoor swimming pool with sauna, granny flat.INFORMATION ON THE ENERGY PERFORMANCE CERTIFICATE:Energy Demand Certificate, 218 kWh(m² • a), G, oil, year of construction 1969.MISCELLANEOUS:The commission amounts to 5.95% incl. VAT of the purchase price and is payable by the purchaser on conclusion of the purchase contract.The details provided above are based on information provided by third parties. Peters & Peters Sotheby´s International Realty does not assume any liability for the completeness and accuracy of that information.In the event that we have aroused your interest in this stunning property, please call Jennifer Peters at our Wiesbaden office or write us an e-mail.