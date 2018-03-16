17727 Buckingham Ct

Extraordinary and Unique. A featured cover story in FLORIDA DESIGN magazine, this magnificent contemporary custom-built home is the epitome of luxury. Ideally situated on 1 1/2 lots overlooking a large lake and with sweeping double-fairway golf course views in exclusive St. Andrews Country Club, this impeccable 13,838 sf home was built in 2013 by an award-winning team consisting of Terry Cudmore (builder), Jay Colestock (architect), Louis Shuster (interior designer), and Krent Weiland (landscaper). Architecturally designed to maximize the exceptions views of this property, the finest materials and finishes available from around the world including limestone floor tiles imported from France and exotic natural woods imported from Africa and South America were used. Intricate custom (cont'd)woodworking and architectural details are evident throughout the home, including stepped and coffered ceilings, Ledgestone-faced columns, rosewood panels, quartz and onyx countertops, solid alder wood doors with German hardware, and much, much more. Attention to every detail has been addressed and no expense was spared. Crestron home automation enables every facet of the home to be controlled via an iPad or iPhone including a closed circuit security system for inside and outside the home, thermostats, music, window treatments, lighting, etc. A full-house generator with two propane tanks, Subzero and Viking top-of-the-line appliances, Carrier intelligent air-conditioning central system, elevator, his and her separate two-car air-conditioned garages (four cars in total), two laundry rooms, Lutron lighting, temperature and water sensors for emergency cutoffs, a mosquito protection system, and a water filtration system, are just some of the amenities too numerous to list. The floor plan of the multi-level 7-bedroom home is a modern wonder: expansive yet intimate, and designed to take advantage of the breathtaking panoramic lake and golf course views, with high ceilings all over the house and abundant exterior light. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide amazing vistas. Retractable glass doors open from the fully-outfitted gourmet kitchen, butler pantry, breakfast area, and large family room to a spectacular outdoor air-conditioned family room with a massive Viking barbecue with industrial-grade exhaust system, a bar island with teak wood, and a remote controlled fireplace. Phantom screens and accordion glass doors further open the home to the gorgeous backyard replete with an award winning glass-tiled infinity pool filled with ozone-purified water and an amazing multi-colored LED automated lighting system, marble pavers with laser-cut drains, automatic fire pits, and stunning lake and golf course views. A room-sized sauna and an outdoor shower lie adjacent to the pool area. Mature landscaping with specimen palms and tropical trees create an inviting and pleasant space. The master suite has a separate private sitting room connected via custom alder wood doors to the master bedroom which boasts separate custom closets totaling a massive 600 sf, spectacularly-designed his and her bathrooms, and a hurricane/fire-proof safe room. The first floor guest wing features four sizable ensuite bedrooms. Upstairs, the two ensuite guest bedrooms and playroom are flanked by an enormous covered terrace. A mini-kitchen, a second laundry room, an extra powder room, and two generous silverware storage rooms are conveniently located on this level. Another staircase provides privacy for a spacious custom-built office separated by German glass doors from a comfortable den with its own private bathroom and balcony with extravagant views. Superlative in every way, this home is a dream come true for the most sophisticated and demanding homeowner.