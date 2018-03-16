59-112 Lauipala Place

This front row property located in the luxury development of Kohala Waterfront has incredible, up front ocean views and other advantages to consider for your future home. As near an oceanfront lot as it can be, the small piece of land in front of the lot, according to the Seller, is restricted and cannot be built on so lot 21 is virtually oceanfront. Additional value is in the grading and extensive rock walls already surrounding the property and, the sellers maintain they have obtained permission to put their future infinity edge pool at the very edge of this north facing lot allowing them to construct the pool on the forward property line much closer to the water. Design for the approx. 3,700 sqft. home w/1,125 sqft. of lanai and a 650 sqft. garage has been completed by Koa Architects of Waimea; renderings will be available with an acceptable offer. The design allows for ocean views from nearly every room in the house. Kohala Waterfront is a 50-lot oceanfront community w/year-round sunsets, pods of spinner dolphins and up close and personal seasonal whale watching. The location allows for a 15-20 min. trip to historic upcountry Waimea w/2 Presidential Award winning college preparatory schools, North Hawaii Community Hospital, the performing arts venues of the Kahilu Theatre and all the 4-star resorts of the Gold Coast. Walk down the public access path to the ocean and Kai’opae Bay to watch sunset or resident sea life. The community is private and tranquil and is known for sunny, tropical and comfortable weather, cooling trade winds and dramatic views over the Alenuihaha Channel looking towards Maui. The coastline of North Kohala is beautifully rugged and dry and remains in its natural state contrasting sharply w/the deep cobalt blue of the ocean. Annual rainfall is approx. 7 inches w/an avg. temp of 78 degrees. Directly next door and across the street are more multi-million dollar gated communities.