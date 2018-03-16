Elevated above a rugged shore surrounded by three nearly deserted white sand beaches rises Katitche Point Greathouse: a rare oceanfront estate with captivating architectural lines overlooking the Sir Francis Drake Channel in Virgin Gorda.Dramatic from any vantage, the roofs of this newly renovated villa mirror the Great Pyramids of Egypt offering high ceilings throughout each room, providing excellent natural ventilation.5 elegant bedroom suites each with private verandas and unparalleled views envelope an interior courtyard with swaying palms and rich tropical landscaping that features contemporary sculpture by renowned artist Joerg Siegele. The master suite holds a secret outdoor bath and shower, a rejuvenating haven amongst koi ponds and greenery.Beyond the courtyard stands the commanding three story pyramidal main house, the preeminent living and entertaining space that features a gallery loft and meditative ‘crow’s nest’ tucked into its vast cathedral ceiling. The custom solid teak kitchen with its adjacent indoor-outdoor pool bar is perfectly equipped with Viking professional appliances, and lends itself well to gourmet entertaining, as it opens to the grand living and dining room.Indoor comfort flows seamlessly out of doors onto the wraparound veranda, where hammocks, porch swings and al fresco dining await to provide endless moments of tranquility with views in every direction. The pristine horizon-edged pool beckons from the sundeck just beyond, where Caribbean sunshine graces Katitche Point, nearly every day of the year.Property Features:- Waterfront location surrounded by white sand beaches at Pond Bay, Savannah Bay, and Mahoe Bay- Exceptional Privacy at end of cul de sac- Exclusive Virgin Gorda Community- Walk-in wine cellar- Small Luxury Hotels of the World member since 2006.