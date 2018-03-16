28630 Yellow Jacket Dr.

Located on a quietly rolling 5 acre lot in the south valley, this beautiful 5 bedroom home invokes images of peaceful living and a slower pace to life. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Steamboat, quiet privacy is easily achievable away from city living, and wildlife sightings are frequent. With beautiful picture windows framing valley views, a gorgeous river rock fireplace, a separate dining room, family room, and a main floor master suite, this luxury home has many desirable features. The living room accesses a huge wrap around deck that is also accessible through the master suite, which has a spacious walk in closet and attached master bath. The master bathroom, complete with a jet tub, shower, and his and her sinks, is separated from the bedroom by custom swinging saloon doors. Upstairs, a loft overlooking the living room offers an exceptional place for a home office or library, and 3 bedrooms (one with its own exterior entrance) offer additional living space. The lower level of this spacious home has room for ski storage, a woodshop, workout area, family room with French doors, and a huge 5th bedroom. The property also offers an exceptional outbuilding with a concrete floor with room for multiple cars, tractors, boats, or a work shop, a huge fenced yard, a convenient storage shed, and plenty of room for horses.