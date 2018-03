Land- Spring Hill At Old Westbury. A 160 Acre Exclusive New Gated Luxury Community. This Impressive 10.33 Acre Lot Is Surrounded By Mature Pine Trees & Includes The Original Stable, Paddocks And Greenhouse. Build Your Dream Home With Preeminent Builder, Kean Development. Hoa/24Hour Security/Lake/Boathouse. East Williston Or Roslyn Sd.