在售 - Coronado, CA, United States - ¥15,807,322
免费询盘

Coronado, CA, 92118 - United States

1099 1st Street 207

约¥15,807,322
原货币价格 $2,495,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2229
    平方英尺

房产描述

Premium Bay and City Views! Luxury two bedroom, two and a half bath corner unit flows onto a private 150+ SF covered balcony. Completely remodeled incl. designer kitchen with quartz flooring, custom cabinetry and emerald pearl granite counters. Open living room with fireplace and cork plank flooring. Private master retreat with fireplace and balcony. Panoramic views overlooking the Bay and San Diego City Skyline! Includes full size in-unit laundry, 2 assigned parking spaces, separate storage unit, complex features pool/spa & gym.

上市日期: 2017年10月24日

MLS ID: 170055298

联系方式

分部：
Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Scott Aurich

