1099 1st Street 207

Premium Bay and City Views! Luxury two bedroom, two and a half bath corner unit flows onto a private 150+ SF covered balcony. Completely remodeled incl. designer kitchen with quartz flooring, custom cabinetry and emerald pearl granite counters. Open living room with fireplace and cork plank flooring. Private master retreat with fireplace and balcony. Panoramic views overlooking the Bay and San Diego City Skyline! Includes full size in-unit laundry, 2 assigned parking spaces, separate storage unit, complex features pool/spa & gym.