This magnificent apartment is ideally located; in front of the beaches of the Olympic Village, the Citadel Park and the Olympic Port of Barcelona. The building was built in 1992, in times of the Olympic Games.The property has an approximate surface of 267m2 distributed on two floors connected by stairs. Its transformation potential, its luminosity and amplitude make it a valuable piece in the area.In the social floor stands out the large living room with its large windows and fantastic sea views. The kitchen comes with spacious area to celebrate family dinners. For its part, the second level is reserved for the night area, where a symmetrical floor design guarantees the spaciousness of the spaces and the comfort required for family life. It has six double bedrooms and two bathrooms.The apartment has two parking spaces, included in the price, in the same building.