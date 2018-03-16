高端地产新闻
在售 - Barcelona, Spain - ¥11,678,728
Barcelona, 08019 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥11,678,728
原货币价格 €1,500,000
公寓

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2873
    平方英尺

房产描述

This magnificent apartment is ideally located; in front of the beaches of the Olympic Village, the Citadel Park and the Olympic Port of Barcelona. The building was built in 1992, in times of the Olympic Games.The property has an approximate surface of 267m2 distributed on two floors connected by stairs. Its transformation potential, its luminosity and amplitude make it a valuable piece in the area.In the social floor stands out the large living room with its large windows and fantastic sea views. The kitchen comes with spacious area to celebrate family dinners. For its part, the second level is reserved for the night area, where a symmetrical floor design guarantees the spaciousness of the spaces and the comfort required for family life. It has six double bedrooms and two bathrooms.The apartment has two parking spaces, included in the price, in the same building.

上市日期: 2017年9月15日

MLS ID: BCNP2010

联系方式

分部：
Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Christoph Toelle
34934675810

_