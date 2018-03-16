165 Litchfield Road

"Moss Hill" Inspired by medieval England and his love of Italian architecture, renowned architect- Alfredo Taylor- designed "Moss Hill" in 1903. Moss Hill rises three stories with tall gables and bands of windows on all sides, taking full advantage of its elevated site and dramatic views to the north and west and over the beautifully landscaped English perennial gardens with specimen trees and lush rolling green lawns. In addition to the original carriage house is a 1920's Lloyd and Burnham greenhouse with an attached garage/storage barn. Beautifully proportioned and appointed rooms, plaster crown moldings, hardwood and marble floors, paneled mahogany doors, wainscoting, magnificent staircase lit by a double height Palladian window, original french hardware designed specifically for the house. Recently renovated and updated, the home includes 6 bathrooms, one half baths, 5 fireplaces, a Christopher Peacock kitchen with top of the line appliances, wet bar, butlers pantry and serving pantry. Two conservatories, two terraces, a library, living room, music room, formal dining room. The second floor consists of 5 bedrooms and an office. The third floor includes a library/sitting room, 3 bedrooms, a media room and a paneled game room. The beautiful village of Norfolk, Connecticut is just two hours from NYC and home to the Yale music school, theater and cultural events, including Infinity Hall. Close to the southern Berkshires and Tanglewood as well.