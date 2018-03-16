高端地产新闻
在售 - Honolulu, HI, United States - ¥34,845,800
Honolulu, HI, 96821 - United States

202 Wailupe Circle

约¥34,845,800
原货币价格 $5,500,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2745
    平方英尺 (15773.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Rarely available and ready for your personal touch! This beautiful single level oceanfront home sits on a larger level lot, which allows for a lifestyle we all dream about. Located in one of Honolulu's most desired neighborhoods, this home features a large swimming pool, private pier, gas torches, lily pond, and covered lanai with wet bar. Entertain while watching friends and family paddle and surf just offshore. Swim, fish, and barbecue in the privacy of your beautiful estate. Imagine sitting on your personal pier, sipping coffee while watching the sunrise over Koko Head or drinking wine with friends and family while watching the sunset over Diamond Head. The property also includes a separate guest room off the main house.

上市日期: 2018年1月19日

MLS ID: 201800900

联系方式

分部：
List Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Drew Read
+1 8087823636

周边设施

周边设施
