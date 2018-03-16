202 Wailupe Circle

Rarely available and ready for your personal touch! This beautiful single level oceanfront home sits on a larger level lot, which allows for a lifestyle we all dream about. Located in one of Honolulu's most desired neighborhoods, this home features a large swimming pool, private pier, gas torches, lily pond, and covered lanai with wet bar. Entertain while watching friends and family paddle and surf just offshore. Swim, fish, and barbecue in the privacy of your beautiful estate. Imagine sitting on your personal pier, sipping coffee while watching the sunrise over Koko Head or drinking wine with friends and family while watching the sunset over Diamond Head. The property also includes a separate guest room off the main house.