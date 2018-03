Timeless Tudor, Beautiful Moldings, High Ceilings, With Stately Staircase. Large 100 X 150' Property On Highly Prestigeous Block. Ent. Foyer, Sunken Lr, Sun Drenched Fam.Rm., Fdr, Office, Eik, But Ptry., Pdr, Mud Rm., Back Stair. 2nd Fl: Mstr.Suite. W /Dress Rm.& Bth., Bedrm/Bath Bdrm., Addl Bedrm.,/Bath. 3rd Fl: Walk-Up Attic, Full Bsmt.