314 S Front St

The river greets you at the front door, and it only gets better as you move through the house. Perched high above the river, the double rear porches provide you with a front row seat for fireworks and stunning sunsets. The gracious foyer with tiger oak parquet floor and vintage stained glass windows along with the double parlors complete with turet, provide a glimpse into the Victorian Era, while the spacious River Room and updated kitchen and master bath meet the needs of today's lifestyles. In addition to the 4 bedrooms being used by the current owners, there is an income producing studio apartment (perfect for a guest or in-law suite), which can become part of the main living area again simply by unlocking 2 doors.