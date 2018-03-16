高端地产新闻
在售 - Wilmington, NC, United States - ¥6,652,380
Wilmington, NC, 28401 - United States

314 S Front St

约¥6,652,380
原货币价格 $1,050,000
独立家庭住宅
  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4453
    平方英尺 (0.24 英亩)

The river greets you at the front door, and it only gets better as you move through the house. Perched high above the river, the double rear porches provide you with a front row seat for fireworks and stunning sunsets. The gracious foyer with tiger oak parquet floor and vintage stained glass windows along with the double parlors complete with turet, provide a glimpse into the Victorian Era, while the spacious River Room and updated kitchen and master bath meet the needs of today's lifestyles. In addition to the 4 bedrooms being used by the current owners, there is an income producing studio apartment (perfect for a guest or in-law suite), which can become part of the main living area again simply by unlocking 2 doors.

上市日期: 2017年10月10日

MLS ID: 100085542

分部：
Landmark Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jane Davis
9106798047

