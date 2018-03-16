This property is situated in the exclusive area of Balzan. The villa has the benefit of a long driveway leading to a covered porched entrance as well as the garden area which is laid to lawn. Adjoining the garden is a full sized swimming pool and jacuzzi to the rear of the property. The property is on two levels with large and modern open plan living/ dining and kitchen areas on both levels. The property is fully air conditioned and has a sophisticated lighting and sound system installed. There are three bedrooms on the ground floor and en-suite bathrooms as well as a further four bedrooms on the upper floor (two with en-suite bathrooms). The living/dining area on the ground floor leads to an `L` shaped covered porch fitted with retractable blinds leading to the garden and pool areas. The living / dining area of the first floor opens on to a large terraced area which is partly covered and enjoys stunning views of Malta. The basement of the property comprises of a large games room, an independent kitchen, laundry and cloakroom with shower facility. The adjoining garage accommodates six vehicles and has the benefit of an electrically operated up-and-over door.