2120 Post Rd

Vacation at home with this lovely Southwestern style estate, on over one acre. Fronts to parkland with a circular drive and virtually no neighbors in sight. Enjoy tranquility and privacy as nature abounds! There is a pool, hot tub, koi pond, and your own putting green for perfecting your game! This is the perfect getaway as well as a great home for family and entertaining on a grand scale. Spacious yet cozy, one level living at its best with all of life's conveniences at your fingertips. There is plenty of storage, two outdoor storage houses, a two-car garage, and an oversized carport. The natural materials include cypress floors, pine woodwork and doors, natural cypress beams, and stone. The location is convenient to the Town of Vienna, Tyson's Corner, Oakton, Reston, Dulles Toll Road, 495, and Metro. The schools are in the Madison High School pyramid. Includes a $25,000 whole-house generator! This is a must-see!